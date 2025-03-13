Seahawks, former Michigan DC Mike Macdonald making interesting moves this offseason
In his first season as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, former Michigan football defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, led the Seahawks to a 10-7 season. Seattle missed the playoffs under Macdonald but the team would go on to win the last six of eight games on the schedule.
As the head coach, Macdonald is looking to shift the team to fit what he wants. Seattle has made some interesting moves this offseason with Macdonald entering his second season as the head coach. The Seahawks let go of some of their longer-tenured players like wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Locket, who was with the team since 2015, was released and Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then there is the quarterback. Seattle made a blockbuster move by sending Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders to pair with former Seattle coach, Pete Carroll.
Even with some of the losses, Macdonald and Seattle have made some key signings. Retaining linebacker Ernest Jones and defensive tackle Jarran Reed were major moves to bolster the Macdonald-led defense. But the biggest move of the offseason came when Seattle agreed to terms with former Vikings' quarterback Sam Darnold. The one-year Viking agreed to a three-year deal worth $100.5-million.
The former top-five NFL Draft selection out of USC had a transcendent season with the Vikings. Minnesota was picked to finish last in the NFC North heading into the season, but not only did Darnold lead the charge to potentially win the NFC North, but he helped the Vikings get back into the playoffs. While the Vikings captured a playoff birth, Darnold played the worst he had all year when it counted. In the final two games of the year, against the Lions and Rams, Darnold suffered turnovers and poor decision making to bounce the Vikings out in the first round.
All eyes will be on Darnold and to see how Seattle does with the former top daft pick.
Here's a look at all of Seattle's moves this offseason:
Signings
QB Sam Darnold: three-year, $105 million
OT Josh Jones: one-year, $4.75 million
LB Ernest Jones: three-year, $28.5 million
DT Jarran Reed: three-year, $22 million
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: one-year, $5.5 million
DE Demarcus Lawrence: three-year, up to $42 million
CB Josh Jobe
Released
WR Tyler Lockett
T George Fant
S Rayshawn Jenkins
LB Dre'Mont Jones
DT Roy Robertson-Harris
Trades
WR DK Metcalf to the Steelers for a second-round pick
QB Geno Smith to the Raiders for a third-round pick
