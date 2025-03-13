DK Metcalf bids farewell to Seahawks fans after blockbuster trade
More than three days after the Seattle Seahawks sent DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster trade, it still feels odd to know his time in the Emerald City is over.
It wasn't exactly the most surprising news, as there have been countless Metcalf trade rumors over the years and he requested a trade just last week. Still, the Seahawks' top wide receiver for the past decade is now gone, and in the midst of a complete offensive tear down no less. Even with the prior rumors, it's still somewhat surprising to see him actually leave.
Fans have now had a bit of time to process the trade, though, and so has Metcalf. On Wednesday night, the two-time Pro Bowler posted a heartfelt farewell to Seattle, the Seahawks and the fanbase on his Instagram account.
"Thank you for taking a kid from Mississippi and making him feel at home in the Pacific Northwest," Metcalf wrote. "From the city to the organization to the 12s - you've been more than just a fanbase. You've been a family. You've given me so much, including the chance to play the game I love alongside some incredible men who will forever be my brothers. ...
"And to the 12s ... man, y'all are different. The energy, the passion, the love, I felt it every single time I stepped on that field. Words can't express how much I appreciate the way you embraced me from day one. It's never easy to say goodbye, and leaving this city that took a chance on me 6 years ago is tough. But this isn't the end - it's just the next chapter. No matter where I go, I'll always carry the 206 with me."
Metcalf leaves the Seahawks with 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns. He could be very hot and cold, but for the most part, he was a great receiver throughout his time in Seattle.
Now, though, the Seahawks have fully given the reins to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who figures to be their top wideout for years to come.
More Seahawks on SI stories
New Seahawks QB Sam Darnold named biggest winner in free agency
Seahawks lose starting left guard, remain mostly idle on offensive line
Mina Kimes identifies what Seahawks need to make Sam Darnold work
Colin Cowherd goes wild over union between Seahawks, Sam Darnold