Former Michigan Football CB heads back home with new college destination
Myles Pollard came to Michigan as a part of the high-powered 2022 recruiting class that featured defensive backs like Will Johnson, Keon Sabb, and Zeke Berry. Pollard struggled to get onto the football field for the Wolverines and after three seasons, Pollard entered the transfer portal.
The former three-star recruit is heading back closer to home after he announced he was committing to the Memphis Tigers. Pollard, who hailed out of Nashville (TN) Ravenwood will have a chance to see the field much more on the defensive side with Memphis.
The 6-foot-1 cornerback played eight games during his three years in Ann Arbor. He finishes his Michigan career with two career tackles. According to the Composite, Pollard came to the Wolverines as the 600th-ranked player in the '22 recruiting cycle.
Pollard was a two-way player in high school, but slotted better at defensive back. However, between Michigan bringing players in through the portal -- like Josh Wallace, Aamir Hall, and others -- Pollard never was able to climb the depth chart.
