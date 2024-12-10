Michigan Football corner set to enter the transfer portal
Will Johnson, Zeke Berry, and Keon Sabb were the main guys when Michigan finished up its 2022 recruiting cycle, but the Wolverines landed another three-star cornerback who was supposed to contribute at some point in time. Myles Pollard, the high teammate of Junior Colson, announced on Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-1 cornerback played eight games during his three years in Ann Arbor. He finishes his Michigan career with two career tackles. According to the Composite, Pollard came to the Wolverines as the 600th-ranked player in the '22 recruiting cycle.
Pollard was a two-way player in high school, but slotted better at defensive back. However, between Michigan bringing players in through the portal -- like Josh Wallace, Aamir Hall, and others -- Pollard never was able to climb the depth chart. He will now seek out a new opportunity in hopes of earning more play time.
