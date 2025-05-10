Former Michigan football DL chooses new school after entering transfer portal

Michigan DL transfer Alessandro Lorenzetti has committed to Baylor, his agents tell @mzenitz and I for @247Sports/@CBSSports.



The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Lorenzetti was a class of 2022 three-star recruit and has two years of eligibility left. https://t.co/2plXo6Seo8… pic.twitter.com/7XFzEYPeg5