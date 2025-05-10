Former Michigan football DL chooses new school after entering transfer portal
The former Michigan football DL/OL Alessandro Lorenzetti has found his new school. After taking visits to both Middle Tennessee and Coastal Carolina, Lorenzetti committed to Baylor and is headed to the Big 12 Conference.
Lorenzetti came to Michigan back in 2022 as an offensive tackle before transitioning to the defensive line. He never appeared in any games for Michigan during his time in Ann Arbor. When he committed to the Wolverines, he was the top-ranked player from Connecticut.
While losing Lorenzetti is a depth hit and someone who has been around the program for awhile, the fact is, he likely wasn't going to see the field. Michigan brought in both Tre Williams (Clemson) and Damon Payne Jr. (Alabama), who will rotate with Rayshaun Benny and others at tackle. Plus, the Wolverines love the depth they have behind those three. Players like Trey Pierce, Enow Etta, and Ike Iwunnah have all fared well and will see plenty of snaps in 2025.
