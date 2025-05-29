3 Michigan football QBs ranked among top 5-stars since 2002; one ahead of two Ohio State stars
Michigan football had the 131st-ranked passing attack last season, and while the Wolverines haven't had a prolific passing attack in recent memory, Michigan usually has a reliable passer behind center. That's expected to be the case in 2025 when freshman phenom Bryce Underwood takes the field for the first time -- or veteran Mikey Keene if it plays out that way.
Underwood is the highest-ranked QB to sign with Michigan, but the Wolverines have had a few stellar recruits sign with them at the QB position in the modern era. In fact, out of the 62-ranked five-star QBs since 2002, Michigan has three in the top 25.
The Athletic ranked all 62 five-star QBs since 2002 -- not counting Underwood's class -- and here are where the three who committed to the Wolverines ended up.
No. 12 J.J. McCarthy
Some will argue McCarthy should be ranked higher because he won a national championship, but he was never asked to drive the bus for a full season like some of the quarterbacks ahead of him," wrote Morales. "Still, McCarthy played his role perfectly, thrived in big-time rivalry games against Ohio State and went 27-1 as the starter. There’s a lot to like about that."
McCarthy, the now starting QB for the Minnesota Vikings, played in Ann Arbor from 2021-23. He ended his career as a national champion after the Wolverines beat Washington. He threw for 6,226 yards and 49 touchdowns. He was ranked higher than Ohio State QBs Terrelle Pryor and Braxton Miller on the list.
Here are a few accolades from McCarthy's career:
• Top-10 Heisman Trophy Finisher (10th, 2023)
• Griese-Brees Big Ten Quarterback of the Year (2023)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, 2023; third team, coaches, second team, media in 2022)
• Finished his career with a 27-1 record as a starter, the best winning percentage (96.4) by any college quarterback since Toledo's Chuck Ealey (1971) and Oklahoma's Jimmy Harris (1956) ended their careers with 35-0 and 25-0 records, respectively
• Finished his career tied for fourth in career touchdown passes (49), sixth in touchdown percentage (6.87)• Career program leader in interception rate (1.54), completion percentage (67.6), pass efficiency (160.5), and touchdown-to-interception ratio (min. 20 TD passes; 4.5:1)
• Set single-season program records for interception rate (1.20) and completion percentage (72.3) in 2023, finishing second in pass efficiency (167.4) and touchdown passes (22)
No. 17 Chad Henne
Henne never beat Ohio State or won a Rose Bowl, but he started for four years, threw for 9,715 yards and 87 touchdowns and won a Big Ten title in 2004. That’s not a bad career," Morales wrote.
Henne was a four-year starter for Michigan. He threw for a total of 9,715 yards and 87 passing touchdowns. The Wolverines couldn't quite get over the hump back in the early-to-mid 2000s -- not beating Ohio State. But Michigan was more than respectable with Henne behind center. He played from 2004-07 under Lloyd Carr.
He was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree, along with being Michigan's all-time career passing leader.
No. 22 Ryan Mallett
"Mallett transferred to Arkansas during Michigan’s transition to Rich Rodriguez and performed really well (7,493 passing yards, 62 touchdown passes, 19 interceptions in two seasons)," wrote Morales. "He led the Razorbacks to 10 wins and a Sugar Bowl appearance during the 2010 season."
The 6-foot-7 QB signed with Michigan and was with the Wolverines in 2007 in Lloyd Carr's final season. Playing behind Chad Henne, who was injured in two games, Mallett threw for 892 yards and seven TDs in his lone year with Michigan. Mallett would go on to star for Arkansas, and make it into the NFL. He tragically passed away at age 35.
