Former Michigan Football player commits to Bill Belichick, North Carolina

When Michigan signed Ann Arbor (MI) Huron kicker Adam Samaha in the 2023 recruiting class, many people thought he was going to be the future star kicker for the Wolverines. But instead, Samaha redshirted his freshman and when he had a chance to become the starter entering the 2024 campaign, Michigan went out and landed Dominic Zvada out of the transfer portal to become its starting kicker.
After two seasons with Michigan, Samaha entered the transfer portal. The Ann Arbor native is heading south to play for former legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick at North Carolina.
Samaha appeard in one game for Michigan during his two-year stay. He kicked and made one extra point attempt during his first year against Indiana. When Samaha committed to Michigan, he was one of the top kickers in the country. He was ranked as a three-star recruit by the Composite.
Although Samaha still has three years of eligibility remaining, Michigan will have Zvada for one more season after he announced his return. The Wolverines will have to look elsewhere past this season for their future starter.
