Two former Michigan Football linebackers reunite at new destination
Reserve linebacker Micah Pollard played for the Wolverines through the 2024 football season, but after the stunning win over Ohio State, he opted to enter the transfer portal. Pollard played in 30 games over his career with Michigan and the former three-star recruit tallied 15 total tackles during his stay with Michigan.
Pollard chose to move onto a new opportunity in which he hopes to earn a starting job. Not only did Pollard commit to Liberty and head to the Conference USA, but Pollard is reunited with former Michigan teammate, linebacker Deuce Spurlock who also announced he was committing to the Flames.
Spurlock also came to Michigan in the 2022 recruiting class, but after the '22 seasons, he transferred to Florida where he played the past two years. Spurlock struggled to see the field with the Gators. He played in three games on special teams in 2023 and didn't see the field at all this past season.
With both linebackers heading to Liberty, the duo will hope to start together on the field in 2025.
