Steve Casula shares what his offense might look like as the Michigan interim OC in ReliaQuest Bowl
Following Michigan's stunning 13-10 win over Ohio State, Sherrone Moore opted to move on from Kirk Campbell after one year as the offensive coordinator. The Wolverines had one of the worst scoring offenses in college football and Michigan struggled to move the ball through the air. The Wolverines hired North Carolina offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, in the same role, but Lindsey won't be the play-caller in the ReiiaQuest Bowl.
Instead, Moore named tight end coach Steve Casula the interim offensive coordinator and Casula will be the one calling plays against Alabama. On Friday, Casula met with reporters and answered some questions. One of them being what his offense might look like as the playcaller against the Crimson Tide.
For anyone hoping to see something different, you might not get it. As Casula said, the Michigan offense is the Michigan offense.
"Well, Michigan's offense is Michigan's offense," Casula said. "You know, like relative to our roster, the play caller, kind of where we were as a program. The offense, the bones of the offense have been the same for a while now. But, you know, every game, every roster, every group of dudes that are available and planned kind of dictate the approach that you take. And we're really focused.
"When Coach Moore first met with the team, because we were getting ready for this game, the biggest focus was just getting better at the fundamentals of football. So we've really kind of like been in the weeds focusing on that. But, yeah, like getting ready for a specific defense, getting ready with a specific set of, you know, skill players and offense alignment, all that kind of stuff definitely dictates and determines kind of who you are and what you do. But Michigan's offense is Michigan's offense."
But once the clock hits zero, Lindsey will become the Michigan offensive coordinator, officially. Casula said Lindsey is a great guy and media and fans will love him.
"He's awesome," Casula said of Lindsey. "He's a really good man. He's got great spirit about him. Very much like that servant, leader feel. He's very much a compliment. He's been a high school coach and has dealt with the youngest of young people for sure. And then when you talk nuts and bolts football, he's been great. As you guys get to know him, as Michigan's fan base and the media get to know him, you're really going to like him. Really a good guy. He's been great. And he has been super helpful."
Michigan and Alabama will kickoff on Tuesday at Noon ET.
