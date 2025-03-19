Former Michigan football OC Josh Gattis expected to join new team after parting with Maryland
After parting ways with Maryland, former Michigan football offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis, is expected to join Syracuse's coaching staff. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported the news and while it's unclear what his role will be with the Orange, the deal appears imminent.
Gattis was with Maryland for two seasons but the Terrapins' offense regressed under Gattis. Head coach Mike Locksley took control of the playcalling from Gattis after Maryland suffered the worst offensive output since 2020.
Prior to Gattis joining Maryland, he was the offensive coordinator at Miami in 2022. He worked under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan from 2019-2021 as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He would go on to win the Broyles Award in '21 as the nation's top assistant coach.
It was a strange departure from Michigan. In a shocking move, he took a lateral job in 2022 to coach Miami. To make matters worse, Gattis reportedly sent text messages to players to let them know he was leaving and told them he felt little appreciation from the administration.
Gattis has already texted his players and informed them that he's leaving, a source told ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. In a text to some Michigan players, Gattis said, "Unfortunately the past few weeks has told a different story to me about the very little appreciation I have here from administration. In life I would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted ..."
As we know, Sherrone Moore would later become offensive coordinator before taking the head coaching position following Jim Harbaugh's departure for the NFL.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Where Joel Klatt predicts Michigan football players to land in post-free agency mock draft
Chip Lindsey on Michigan football 5-star QB Bryce Underwood: 'I'd say he's pretty advanced'
Michigan Football: WR commit Jaylen Pile lights it up in latest 7v7 event
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7