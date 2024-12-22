Former Michigan Football offensive lineman reveals transfer destination
Another of Michigan's transfer departures has selected his new school.
On Saturday, redshirt junior offensive lineman Raheem Anderson announced his commitment to Western Michigan via social media. The Detroit native is staying in-state and will use the final year of his eligibility with the Broncos.
Anderson appeared in 18 games over the past four years in Ann Arbor, including all 12 this past season, mostly on special teams. The former four-star prospect out of Cass Tech was never able to crack the starting lineup for the Wolverines, but will get a chance to prove himself in Kalamazoo at WMU.
At Michigan
• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2022-24)
• Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of four stars; the No. 206 overall player nationally, the No. 2 center and the No. 7 player in the state of Michigan
• Named a four-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 4 center and the No. 11 player in the state of Michigan
• Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 242 player in the country, the No. 3 center and the No. 6 player in the state of Michigan
• Rivals.com four-star prospect; nation’s 116th overall recruit, the No. 2 center in the country and the No. 7 player in Michigan
• Named Detroit Public School League All-City and PSL Division 1-2 teams as a senior
• Member of the Detroit Free Press All-Detroit high school football team (2020)
