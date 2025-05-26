Former Michigan football player spurns North Carolina, Bill Belichick and signs with new school
After leaving Michigan football following the 2024 season, kicker Adam Samaha committed to North Carolina to play for legendary coach Bill Belichick. However, that didn't last long. Samaha re-entered the portal in the spring, and he has now signed to play for Akron.
He was the third Tar Heel kicker to enter the portal since Belichick's arrival. Samaha will now battle Akron kicker Owen Wiley, who kicked in four games last season for the Zips.
When Samaha committed to Michigan in 2023, he was expected to become the next great Wolverine kicker, but after utilizing the transfer portal, Samaha didn't get the chance. After James Turner graduated, Michigan signed kicker Dominic Zvada, who became one of the best college kickers in 2024. Samaha looked shaky for Michigan in last year's spring game, and the Wolverines brought in Zvada to compete.
The Huron product will now get a chance with Akron.
