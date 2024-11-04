Former Michigan Football player suffers season-ending injury during rookie year
Injuries are part of the game and former Michigan football tight end Erick All Jr. has faced more than his fair share of them. The former Wolverine and Iowa Hawkeye is now with the Cincinnati Bengals and has earned playing time during his rookie season in the NFL, but the injury bug has really reared its ugly head once again.
The fear around the Bengals' organization is that All Jr. suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. To make matters worse, it would be the same knee from when he tore it before back in 2023.
All suffered a back injury during his final year at Michigan back in 2022. He played in just three games and then transferred to Iowa the year after.
The Bengals selected All in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He played for Michigan from 2019-22 and caught a total of 33 passes for 565 yards and two scores. All was an All-Big Ten member with the Wolverines in 2021.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan is no match for the high-powered Oregon Ducks on Saturday
Ref on if Oregon's controversial touchdown should've been overturned: 'I don't know'
COLUMN: QB is no longer the most concerning issue with the Michigan football program