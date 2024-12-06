Former Michigan HC Rich Rodriguez set to interview at unexpected place
Former Michigan football head coach Rich Rodriguez's name has been hot the past two seasons after leading Jacksonville State to new heights. In 2023, the first year as the head coach, Rodriguez coached Jax State to nine wins -- the first season the program was at the FBS level. Then in 2024, Jax State is 8-4 and will play in the Conference Championship Game on Friday night against Western Kentucky. As usual, Rodriguez has one of the top offenses in college football.
With how well his current program is doing, Rodriguez's former program has eyes on him -- no, not Michigan. According to WVNews, Rodriguez is scheduled to interview for the West Virginia head coaching position. The report states that Rodriguez has full backing from former West Virginia punter and talk show host, Pat McAfee.
Rodriguez coached at WVU from 2001-2007 before taking the Michigan job in 2008. He held the Wolverines' job from 08-10 before being fired in favor of Brady Hoke. Rodriguez coached Michigan to one of its worst seasons ever in '08 going 3-9 and losing to Toledo.
His overall coaching record as a head coach is 189-129-2.
