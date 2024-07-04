Former Michigan QB Devin Gardner Reveals His Major Breakout Player For the Wolverines In 2024
Former Michigan football quarterback, and now FOX commentator and sideline reporter, Devin Gardner has made a prediction that Michigan fans are going to love. Appearing on Red Corner, Blue Corner featuring Jake Butt and Joshua Perry, Gardner was asked which Wolverine would surprise fans in 2024.
Gardner threw out a name that has quietly been riding under the radar, although he is a projected starter. When it comes to the receiving corps, names like Tyler Morris, Semaj Morgan, and Amorion Walker are being talked about. But a guy like sophomore Fredrick Moore, someone who may be able to fill that Cornelius Johnson role, hasn't been talked about quite as much. But that's exactly who Gardner believes will have a breakout year.
"His name is Fredrick Moore," Gardner started. "I call him Freddy Mo, because he's going to get you more and more. I'm telling you this kid is going to be very special. Nobody really knows about him just yet. He came in [2023], 6-foot-1, about 180-190 pounds. And I went to a spring practice and I'm just like, 'Look at this kid No. 3 go'. I'm talking running curls, stop and then immediately reminded me of Jerry Jeudy. Everyone remembers Jerry Jeudy and how he stops and then it's like he doesn't have any knees. Like how are you stopping so hard and going in the opposite direction? And that's what he has, that good speed. Then he performed in the Spring Game. I think he's going to be a name that all Michigan fans are going to learn fairly quickly, Freddy Mo."
Moore came to the Wolverines as a three-star prospect last year. He played in 13 games as a freshman and caught four passes for 32 yards. He made a big impression during the Wolverines' Spring Game in April. He caught two passes for 76 yards including a 48-yard touchdown grab where he showcased his running ability.
As things stand in July, it would appear the Wolverines would have a trio of Semaj Morgan, Tyler Morris, and Fred Moore getting the first opportunities to earn the starting role. But guys like Amorion Walker, CJ Charleston, and Kendrick Bell will be battling for a chance as well.
