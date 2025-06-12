Michigan Heisman Winners: Every Wolverine Player to Win the Award
In the annals of college football, few programs have had the success the Michigan Wolverines have experienced.
Michigan has more than 1,000 wins and a 107,000-seat stadium that routinely sells out. The program has won 12 national championships and boasts 145 first team All-Americans.
With that being said, it might come as a surprise to see that the Wolverines have only had three Heisman winners in program history.
Here, we're highlighting those three men, who held the distinct honor of being named the best player in college football.
Tom Harmon (1940)
Tom Harmon was born on Sept. 28, 1919, in Rensselaer, Ind. While attending the now-closed Horace Mann High School in Gary, Ind., Harmon became a standout multi-sport athlete, earning 14 varsity letters in various sports.
When we say "standout," we mean it. Harmon's high school athletic achievements are extremely impressive. He won the Indiana state championship in the 100-yard dash and the 220-yard low hurdles, running the events in 9.9 and 22.6 seconds, respectively. He was the best player on the basketball team, threw two no-hitters in baseball and won the national interscholastic scoring championship in football.
Harmon enrolled at Michigan in 1937 and it didn't take long for him to become a key player for the Wolverines.
As a running quarterback, Harmon led the nation in scoring in back-to-back years (1939 and '40). As a senior, he ran for 852 yards and scored 117 points in eight games, leading the Wolverines to a 7–1 record. Perhaps his best collegiate game came against Ohio State that season, where he scored two rushing touchdowns, passed for two more, had a pick six and connected on four extra points.
Harmon won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and was named the AP Athlete of the Year in 1940. Michigan would go on to retire his jersey, and Harmon was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1954.
After graduating, Harmon enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1941 (despite seeking a permanent deferment) and survived two plane crashes. He would go on to play two NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before transitioning to sports broadcasting.
Desmond Howard (1991)
Born on May 15, 1970, in Cleveland, Desmond Howard wasn't always eyeing the Michigan Wolverines. In fact, he didn't pay too much attention to college football growing up. But he said he was always very aware of the Michigan–Ohio State rivalry.
Initially recruited as a running back (he had nearly 5,400 rushing yards in his high school career), Howard transitioned to wide receiver with the Wolverines.
The rest, as they say, is history.
One of the most dynamic players in the history of college football, Howard's 1991 season was particularly spectacular.
He caught 62 passes for 985 yards and 19 touchdowns (rushing for two more), while averaging 31.1 yards per kick return and 17.4 yards per punt return. His most iconic moment came against Ohio State in 1991, striking the Heisman pose after returning a punt 93 yards for a touchdown.
Howard won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell and Walter Camp awards in 1991. He went on to play 11 NFL seasons and won the Super Bowl XXXI MVP after returning a kick 99 yards for a touchdown. He was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and had his No. 21 jersey retired by Michigan in 2015.
Charles Woodson (1997)
Born on Oct. 7, 1976, in Fremont, Ohio, Charles Woodson was a high-profile recruit who spurned the hometown Buckeyes to join the Wolverines.
From 1995 to '97, Woodson was one of the best players on the Michigan roster. A shutdown corner, above average kick returner and occasional wide receiver, Woodson is regarded as one of the best players in program history.
In 1997, he was a critical part of a Michigan team that went undefeated and captured a national championship. His game against Ohio State that season solidified his Heisman-winning season as he returned a punt for a touchdown and picked off a pass late.
Woodson became the first primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy in 1997. He also received the Walter Camp, Bronko Nagurski and Jim Thorpe Awards. Woodson went on to be selected No. 4 in the NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders in 1998 and spent nearly 20 seasons in the NFL, making nine Pro Bowls and winning Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers. Woodson is a member of both the College Football and the Pro Football hall of fames.