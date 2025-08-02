Michigan DC Wink Martindale names two new contenders for starting roles
Meeting with the media this weekend, Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale highlighted two players who asserted themselves among the starting unit: edge rusher Cam Brandt and linebacker Jimmy Rolder.
"Well, Cam [Brandt] is a bruiser. And, really, you can mention TJ [Guy], Moore, and Cam as all starters. Just like linebacker—you can say Ernest [Hausmann], Jaishawn [Barham], and Jimmy [Rolder]," Martindale said.
Brandt is entering his junior season and has appeared in 27 games during his first two years with the Wolverines. Listed at 6-4, 265 pounds, he's emerged as an early standout with fall camp underway, with his name surfacing more frequently as one to watch. Martindale's recognition of him among the starters at EDGE is significant—especially with the presence of experienced edge rushers like TJ Guy and Derrick Moore. Brandt finished the 2024 season on a strong note, recording a sack and fumble recovery in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama. Given the fact that Michigan's defense is known for rotating players heavily on defense, expect Brandt to play a key part of that rotation this fall.
At linebacker, Michigan returns two established veterans in Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham, both expected to start. However, Martindale made it clear that senior Jimmy Rolder is also viewed as a starter in his eyes—making him the third in what appears to be a rotational trio. Rolder has played in 31 games during his three seasons in Ann Arbor, including 24 at linebacker. He finished the 2024 campaign with 26 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one QB hurry. While Hausmann and Barham may receive the bulk of the snaps, Rolder is also expected to play a meaningful role this fall.
Despite key losses like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Will Johnson to the NFL, the Wolverines are far from being starved for talent on the defensive side of the ball. The expectation is that Michigan will once again feature one of the top units in the conference, if not all of college football. And if last year's performances against Ohio State and Alabama were any indication of what's coming in 2025, Michigan could find itself right back in the College Football Playoff picture.
