REPORT: Former Michigan quarterback's transfer destination revealed

It appears that one of Michigan's transfer quarterbacks has found a new home. On Thursday, Kirk Kenny of the San Diego Tribune reported that junior QB Jayden Denegal was committing to San Diego State. Denegal, a native of California, will return to his home state with an opportunity to compete for the starting job with the Aztecs.

Although he didn't see any reps as a junior during the 2024 season, Denegal appeared in six games at quarterback for the Wolverines during the 2023 season, completing 4-of-5 attempts for one touchdown.

Here's a closer look at some of Denegal's accomplishments during his three seasons at the University of Michigan:

Sophomore (2023)
• Appeared in six games at quarterback; completed four-of-five passes with one touchdown and also ran four times for 10 yards to earn his second varsity letter
• Shared Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance at Nebraska
• Saw action at quarterback against UNLV (Sept. 9) and completed his lone pass attempt for 35 yards, adding one rush
• Played under center against Bowling Green (Sept. 16)
• Threw his first career touchdown pass on an eight-yard completion to Peyton O’Leary in relief action at Nebraska (Sept. 30) and also ran twice for 10 yards
• Passed one time and ran once in relief action at Minnesota (Oct. 7)
• In relief action, completed both his pass attempts for seven yards at Michigan State (Oct. 21)

Freshman (2022)
• Appeared in one game under center to earn his first varsity letter
• Made his U-M debut at quarterback against UConn (Sept. 17)

