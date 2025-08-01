Former Michigan RB Donovan Edwards turns heads with impressive catch during Jets camp
Donovan Edwards' college career at Michigan didn't quite unfold as many expected. A former five-star recruit, Edwards was vocal about his ambitions to become one of the greatest running backs in college football history.
“I will go down as one of the greatest running backs to ever play the game,” Edwards confidently stated. “I’ll be up there with Walter Payton and Barry Sanders. I believe I will revolutionize the game and the position at running back, for how I run my routes, for how I play as a running back and how I can play at receiver, too."
Though he delivered several explosive plays and big-time performances during Michigan's championship run from 2021 to 2023, he ultimately fell short of the lofty expectations he set for himself.
For most of his time in Ann Arbor, Edwards played behind standout backs Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. It wasn't until the 2024 season that he got his chance to be the featured back. However, he struggled to find consistency and rhythm, eventually losing the starting job to Kalel Mullings. When the 2025 NFL Draft came around, Edwards went undrafted.
Despite the setback, he quickly found an opportunity with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. Now, he's working to carve out a new path in the NFL. Early reports from Jets training camp are promising, noting that Edwards appears to be adjusting well to the professional level. A recent video from camp shows Edwards making a difficult, contested catch—something he knew he was capable of during his time at Michigan.
In fact, many believed that Edwards might have been better suited as a slot receiver than a traditional running back, given his versatility and reliable hands. And they may have been right. His natural talent has never been questioned, but finding the right role and environment remains the key to unlocking his full potential. Whether he ultimately thrives as a back, a receiver, or a hybrid of both, Edwards' journey in the NFL is just beginning—and he's showing early signs of promise.
