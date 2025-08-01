Michigan, Penn State in recruiting battle for elite 2027 QB
Michigan and Penn State are locked in a recruiting battle for one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 class—Peter Bourque. According to the latest Rivals rankings, Bourque is rated as the No. 10 quarterback nationally and is considered the No. 1 overall prospect from the state of Massachusetts. At 6-4, 195 pounds, he possesses the physical tools that project him as a potential multi-year starter at the Power 4 level.
The Wolverines, led by offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, have made Bourque a priority. On Friday, Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong reported that Lindsey views Bourque as one of Michigan's top quarterback targets for the 2027 cycle, going as far as to say that he views the Wolverines as the current favorite.
Via Wiltfong:
"Penn State has been strong in this recruitment. Michigan has made a significant move up the ranks. I’d give them the edge right now but both programs will continue to battle. "
Penn State, however, remains firmly in the race, setting the stage for a recruiting battle between two Big Ten powerhouse programs. While Bourque still has plenty of time before making a final decision, this is going to be one of the most closely watched QB prospects of this class. And for now, it looks like it's a two-school race between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions.
