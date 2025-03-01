Wolverine Digest

Former Michigan starting quarterback joins Sherrone Moore's staff

The former Michigan quarterback will remain with the football program, joining head coach Sherrone Moore's staff in Ann Arbor.

A former Michigan quarterback has joined head coach Sherrone Moore's staff. Jack Tuttle, who medically retired from the game of football during the 2024 season, is now listed in Michigan's athletic directory as an assistant wide receivers coach.

Tuttle transferred to the University of Michigan in 2023 as a graduate student after five seasons at Indiana. During the 2023 season, Tuttle appeared in six games and completed 15-of-17 attempts for 130 yards and a touchdown. The following season in 2024, Tuttle appeared in two games and won the starting job heading into a road matchup against Illinois on Oct. 19. He completed 20-of-32 attempts for 208 yards in a loss to the Fighting Illini, and suffered an injury that would ultimately force him to medically retire.

"This past year has been challenging, marked by a UCL repair in my throwing arm that I didn't fully recover from, which has caused ongoing issues," Tuttle wrote in a statement. "And unfortunately, the recent experience of enduring my fifth concussion has brought forth the painful truth: that I need to start prioritizing my health. I've battled numerous injuries, culminating in this difficult choice to step away from playing the game that I love."

But Tuttle did express interest in remaining with the Michigan Football program in his post-playing career as part of Moore's staff, and it now looks like he's been given that opportunity.

