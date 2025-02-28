BREAKING: Michigan football lands third 2026 commitment, coveted offensive lineman
Michigan football has landed its third commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle on Friday afternoon with offensive lineman Bear McWhorter announcing his commitment to the Wolverines. The White (GA) Cass prospect chose the maize and blue over Alabama, Clemson, South Carolina, and Florida.
Heading into Friday, Alabama was the perceived favorite to land McWhorter. But according to a late report from On3's Steve Wiltfong, Michigan closed the gap in the final hours and started to trend to land the coveted lineman. The relationship he built with Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome was overpowering and sealed the deal for the Wolverines.
McWhorter, according to the Composite, is a four-star recruit and the nation's 385th-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle. He is also listed as the 32nd-best interior lineman. He checks in at 6-3, 295-pounds and is an ideal candidate for either guard spot for the Wolverines. McWhorter joins four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile as the three commits for Michigan.
The Wolverines made it a priority to build up their offensive line this past cycle. Michigan signed five-stars Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood. The Wolverines also brought in four-stars Avery Gach and Kaden Strayhorn in the '25 cycle. After struggling with protection a year ago, Michigan is doing all it can to make sure it has a strong offensive line for years to come.
