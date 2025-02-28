BREAKING: Michigan football lands third 2026 commitment, coveted offensive lineman

BREAKING: Class of 2026 IOL Bear McWhorter has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 305 IOL from Kingston, GA chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Florida, & Clemson



“Kingston➡️Ann Arbor

HO〽️E”https://t.co/28maPLuhm0 pic.twitter.com/FORPa24UGK