Former Michigan Wolverine turned-NFL-starter suffers season-ending injury
It's been a rough time for former Michigan football players in the NFL. Stars like Aidan Hutchinson, Nico Collins, Dax Hill, and Jake Moody have all experienced injuries -- while Hutchinson and Hill suffered season-ending injuries.
You can add another name to the list and another Bengal, at that. Starting cornerback DJ Turner was injured on Sunday night when facing Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers. The likely expectation coming out of Cincinnati is that Turner suffered a fractured clavicle and will miss the rest of the 2024 NFL season, but he is searching for a second opinion on the injury.
Turner has played in all 11 games for the Bengals this season and he started the last six contests. He has 29 tackles, a tackle for loss, and eight passes defensed this season. Turner was a second-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by Cincinnati.
He played for Michigan from 2019-2022 and was second-team All-Big Ten in 2022.
