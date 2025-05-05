Former Michigan Wolverine first round NFL Draft pick arrested on multiple charges
NFL linebacker Devin Bush has been arrested in Pennsylvania on charges of assault and harassment. Bush played for the Michigan Wolverines from 2016-18 before becoming a first round NFL Draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers selected Bush with the 10th overall pick of the 2019 draft.
While at the University of Michigan Bush excelled and was chosen for multiple All-American teams during his three years. He was a bone crushing hitter and captained the defensive unit with a cerebral approach that led to the units being in the top 10 in overall rating multiple times. His NFL career has not been as extraordinary, and he has dealt with some nagging injuries that have limited his playing time and effectiveness.
The assault was reported by a woman identifying herself as Bush's girlfriend. She told police that he "took her keys and pushed her". She also stated that Bush smashed her cell phone while she was trying to record the incident. Bush admitted to officers that he smashed the phone but denied getting physical with the woman. Police officers reported that the woman involved had lacerations and marks on her body consistent with a physical altercation. Bush has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Alleghany County court on May 20th. The Browns organization has stated they are aware and are looking into the allegation.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football NFL rookies poised to start Year 1
ESPN analyst details two positions Michigan football needs to upgrade to help Bryce Underwood in Year 1
NFL Exec. gives brutal assessment of Minnesota Vikings' QB J.J. McCarthy
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson