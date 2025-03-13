BREAKING: Former Wolverine Josh Uche signs free agency deal with Super Bowl champion Eagles
Former Michigan Wolverine linebacker Josh Uche has left the Kansas City Chiefs to join the team that beat them in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles. Uche steps in to help an Eagles defense looking to replace Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. The specifics of the deal, which have not yet been revealed, looks to be one-year in total and was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln.
Uche is still young by NFL standards at just 26 years old and just a few years ago was a menace coming off the edge recording 11.5 sacks.
The Eagles have excelled at striking gold in the NFL free agency lately, and it looks like they are continuing their aggressive ways. Even as they have lost a few stalwarts, they are moving quick to fill the gaps left behind. Uche has a high upside and is still young enough to play significant reps for a defense that suffocated Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.
Uche played his first four seasons with the New England Patriots after being selected in the 2nd round 60th overall. For his career, he has 20.5 sacks, 86 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. His stats should improve on an Eagles line that has dominant interior play led by Jalen Carter.
