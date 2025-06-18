Former NFL assistant and current Michigan analyst has high praise for incoming freshman lineman
Current Michigan offensive analyst Juan Castillo has an extensive background in football. He has spent years coaching and mentoring players in college and at the pinnacle of football in the NFL. He now serves on Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore's staff as an offensive analyst, with his main job being to tweak the offense and provide a layer of attention to detail for Moore and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
With Michigan implementing a new, more balanced, offensive attack to complement the skills of freshman Bryce Underwood, having a keen eye like Castillo on staff is critical. While Lindsey is building his new offense and integrating new schemes and plays, Castillo can provide tweaks and insights based on his experiences at the highest levels of football. One freshman who has caught Castillo's eye is incoming five-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola. Castillo discussed Babalola on a recent visit to Jon Jansen's "In the Trenches" podcast.
"He’s the kind of kid that does all the extra work. To me, offensive line play is about doing the extra work. That’s how you become special. If you just do what everybody else does, you’re not gonna be that kind of offensive guy"- Michigan offensive analyst Juan Castillo
There have been previous reports from Ann Arbor suggesting that Babalola may be competing for a starting position. Not too unexpected for a freshman who was ranked as high as 11th in the nation as a high school senior. While Michigan aims to balance its running attack with a credible passing game, the focus remains on winning in the trenches. Babalolo appears to be a key piece to that formula moving forward.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -