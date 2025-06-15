Mother of elite 2026 wide receiver shares social media post favoring Michigan
Michigan's 2026 recruiting class is slowly growing and creeping up the rankings as the Wolverines have ramped up their efforts in the past few weeks. Part of those efforts has included bringing in groups of elite players and their families. Building a relationship with a recruit is a critical component of recruiting but extending those relationships to family and inner circles is equally crucial in securing an eventual commitment.
Head coach Sherrone Moore has consistently put in work to build a family environment in Ann Arbor. He has extolled the virtue that Michigan is about more than just football. The program is committed to mentoring young men and providing them access to an alum base that is one of the largest and most diverse in the country. That blueprint has resonated well with families, and Travis Johnson's mother, a 2026 wide receiver target, recently shared a social media post in favor of the Michigan plan.
While the post was innocuous and straightforward, it is one that Moore and his staff have to feel good about. Whenever a recruit's mother shares a positive post about your program, that's a huge win. Johnson is a significant target for the Wolverines, who are attempting to revamp their offense from a run-heavy approach to a more balanced one. Getting there only works if they can surround Bryce Underwood with capable playmakers. Johnson is more than capable of making plays at the next level, and Michigan looks like they are in a good spot so far in its recruitment.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Former Michigan star says he'd trade 10 losses to Ohio State for one National Championship
Michigan Football 4-star commit on 'flip watch' as other teams close in
Former Michigan star says he grew up a Buckeye fan, but Ohio State had no interest
Michigan Wolverines surge in battle for 5-star Felix Ojo after massive recruiting weekend