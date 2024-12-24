Michigan Football: Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey contract details revealed
The contract details have been revealed for Michigan Football's newest offensive coordinator. Mlive was able to secure the memorandum of agreement between Lindsey and the university. The contract is a three-year deal with $4.5 million guaranteed. Lindsey will receive base salaries of $1.4 million in year one, $1.5 million in year two and a bump to $1.6 million in year three. He will also receive a $60,000 signing bonus within 30 days of the agreement being signed, provided he passes all required background checks mandated by the university.
Lindsey is taking over a Michigan offense that was ranked near the bottom of college football in 2024 (128th of 133 teams in FBS). The struggles stemmed largely from the inability to move the ball through the air, as Michigan cycled through three different quarterbacks throughout the season. With 5-star QB Bryce Underwood coming into the program, it feels like the passing issues will be a long-forgotten problem moving into the 2025 season. Lindsey also has some pretty decent incentives built into his three-year contract, including a $100,000 bonus if Michigan finishes the regular season within the top four in scoring offense in the B10, $100,000 for finishing in the top five in scoring offense in the FBS, and $50,000 for every regular season win over eight.
The contract also has a buyout clause if Lindsey terminates the contract. The buyout scales down from $1 million in 2025 to $750,000 in 2026 and finally drops to $500,000 in 2027. Lindsey brings over 27 years of caching experience to Ann Arbor and is currently the second highest paid assistant behind DC WInk Martindale.
