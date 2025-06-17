LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka shares how his time at Michigan shaped him as a leader
LA Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka is also a proud two-time graduate of the University of Michigan. Pelinka played hoops in Ann Arbor and was on the ground when one of the most ballyhooed teams in basketball history, The Fab Five, came sweeping into town. The Fab Five were the story of college basketball over the next two years. Spawning a movement towards baggy shorts, black socks, and even a book by famed sportswriter Mitch Albom.
What got lost in the excitement that the Fab Five brought was the players they supplanted. Proud upper-level students who had excelled at every level before college, and now were replaced by 18-year-old brash freshmen. Pelinka was one of the players replaced. While Pelinka certainly used that experience to map a blueprint for overcoming adversity, he also explained that the sheer excellence associated with the University of Michigan has driven him to this day.
"University of Michigan excellence is at the core of all I do and I strive to be everyday"- LA Lakers executive Rob Pelinka
Through the ups and downs associated with navigating one of the most storied NBA franchises, Pelinka has remained steadfast and committed to his vision. He has made splashy trades, bringing in Anthony Davis to secure a championship, then trading him away to steal Luke Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. Always under the bright lights of Hollywood and the expectations of Los Angeles, Pelinka has been a consistent and steady hand. That excellence and vision come from his time and education at the University of Michigan.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -