Former speedy Wolverine receiver is lighting it up during NFL minicamp
Former Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson was never a performer of All-American caliber during his time in Ann Arbor. However, he was reliable, fast, and made big catches when his team needed him the most. Playing in a heavy run offense is not ideal for a receiver to show off their skills and put up big numbers. There were games in which Johnson saw fewer than five targets the entire day, some where he had zero. The skill and talent were always there, and NFL scouts saw past his meager stat line when he was drafted by his former college coach, Jim Harbaugh, and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Johnson struggled to make plays during his rookie camp and was relegated to the practice squad. After a short stint there, he was released and ultimately ended up in Green Bay. All accounts from the Packers camp indicate that Johnson is excelling and has made some fantastic plays, showing the consistency that is critical to making the 53-man roster.
Catching touchdowns and being reliable during two-minute drive reps is crucial for any receiver who wants to make an NFL roster. Speed, size, and flashiness are one thing, but an NFL quarterback values consistency and reliability over all of those other things. If Johnson can become a reliable safety valve for Packers quarterback Jordan Love, he could carve out a nice career within the NFL ranks.
