Former Utah Stars Share Why They Transferred to Michigan to Follow Kyle Whittingham

Kyle Whittingham ran a very successful program during his time at Utah — all 21 seasons. But he is now with Michigan and has a lot more resources to work with in Ann Arbor. However, Whittingham wanted some familiarity, and not only did he bring over some of his staff from Utah, but he landed some of his former players — four of them to be exact.

JJ Buchanan was one of Utah's top playmakers last season as a true freshman. He already had experience with Utah quarterback Devon Dampier, but it was Whittingham and other staff members who drew him to Ann Arbor.

"Man, I just think that, just the belief that not only him, but the entire coaching staff instilled in me, and from when I first got to college, I just think it’s special," said Buchanan. "I think you don’t find that at a lot of places and I just think that it was something that I couldn’t give up. When they left, weighing my options, I just felt that going to the transfer portal was the best decision for me, and following them, ended up just following my heart, and I just feel like this is where God called me to be."

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While relationships with the staff are a big thing, but every player wants to get drafted in the NFL. Cornerback Smith Snowden is one of those players, and he believes Whittingham has a good track record of sending his players to the league. On top of that, Michigan is a name brand, and he believes Whittingham will be able to surround them with the best of the best.

"Yeah, I committed to Coach Whittingham from the University of Utah," said Snowden. "I’ve seen what he’s put in the NFL and seen what he continues to do. I know that he has a winning culture, and I think sky’s really the limit for Coach Whitt at Michigan. I think that he has the opportunity to get the best guys in the country, and he’s gonna really make things shake."

Old-school mindset

After an All-American season at Utah, John Henry Daley likely didn't want to transfer for a second time. But after he left BYU for Utah, and had a great season with the Utes, it was hard not to follow Whittingham.

Daley said you know what you're getting with Whittingham. It's a no-nonsense mentality and there will be discipline. That's tough to find nowadays, and Daley wanted to continue playing under him.

"I mean, you know what you get with Coach Whittingham, right? You know that you get discipline, you know that you get hard work, and we expect to win games, and that’s something that I love," Daley said. "He’s got a very old-school mindset, and that we’re going to come in, we’re going to attack every single day, and we’re going to be tough. And it’s not always going to be easy, but it’s going to be worth it. And that’s something that I love that you don’t find everywhere. And that’s something I wanted to continue to be a part of."