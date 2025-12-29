Former Michigan starter enters the transfer portal
Following Michigan firing Sherrone Moore, Biff Poggi and the rest of the Wolverines' staff has held Michigan's roster together. But as the Citrus Bowl looms and the transfer portal is set to open on Jan. 2, we are going to start hearing of players sharing news regarding their future.
On Monday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that veteran QB Davis Warren intends to enter the portal. He is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining after missing this season due to an injury suffered in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama last season.
Warren was the primary starter for Michigan in 2024. Warren beat out Alex Orji for the starting job last season, while Jack Tuttle was hurt. The former walk-on started the first three games for Michigan, before Sherrone Moore inserted Orji into the starting lineup.
After things didn't go smoothly for either Orji or Tuttle, Warren was back into the starting lineup in late October against Michigan State. He would finish the season as the starter, and help Michigan beat Ohio State in Columbus.
Warren is now the second Michigan QB to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal. Sophomore Jadyn Davis also announced he would look to transfer, and Michigan is already set to lose Jake Garcia. QB Mikey Keene could come back on a medical redshirt, but that's not clear any longer with Kyle Whittingham as the new head coach.
Davis Warren's career
In his career, Warren played in 17 games for Michigan and started nine of them. Following his first-career start against Fresno State, Warren was awarded the Burlsworth Trophy Walk-On of the Week.
During his time in Ann Arbor, Warren threw for 1,288 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. After starting for Michigan in 2024, Warren will look to finish his career as a starter. Given that Bryce Underwood is in Ann Arbor, he is the starter for at least the next two seasons.
Warren can say that he left Michigan as a QB who beat the Buckeyes and helped Michigan during a tough year in 2024.
