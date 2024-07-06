Lou Esposito Is Bringing The Heat On The Recruiting Trail For Michigan Football

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Nate Marshall has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 250 DL from Chicago, IL chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Alabama, & Auburn



“All Glory to the man above! I’m home. Go Blue!”https://t.co/q6SSwqOBGY pic.twitter.com/Nl5OYfx1vr