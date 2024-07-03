Three Michigan Football Players Go In Top-15 In Latest '25 NFL Mock Draft
The 2024 college football season hasn't arrived yet but NFL draft pundits are starting to put together their big boards for the 2025 NFL Draft. Even some draft experts are beginning to put together a way-too-early mock draft and that's exactly what Matt Miller with ESPN did on Tuesday. Miller put together a first-round mock using a draft simulator for where the NFL teams picked at.
In his mock, there were three Michigan football players that went inside the top 15, and one Wolverine found himself as a top-five pick.
At No. 3, the Denver Broncos took the first defensive player and that was CB Will Johnson.
There has already been some uproar that Johnson was the first defender taken instead of Colorado's Travis Hunter, but if you want a pure defender -- Johnson is your man. The junior would've been a Day 1 draft pick last year as a sophomore if he could've entered the draft, but he's back for one more season in Ann Arbor with the '25 NFL Draft being a likelihood. Johnson was an All-American last year and had four interceptions. He basically shut down both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze when he matched up against Ohio State and Washington. The Michigan corner had an interception against both.
At No. 7, the Minnesota Vikings took the first interior defensive lineman in Mason Graham.
This would be music to Minnesota fan's ears. The Vikings just selected J.J. McCarthy 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and they would enjoy a Michigan pairing with Mason Graham. Graham is arguably the best interior defensive lineman in college football and he's just entering his junior season. He had a 90.0 PFF grade last season and was one of the best run-stuffers in football. But the way he uses his hands off the ball makes him a tough stop getting to the opposing quarterback. The 2023 All-American had 7.5 TFLs and three sacks last year.
At No. 14, the Indianapolis Colts took the first tight end by selecting Colston Loveland.
It's not too often a tight end cracks the top 15 but it's not out of the equation with a guy like Colston Loveland. Loveland does everything well and is a great pass-catcher -- a fit for today's NFL. The 6-foot-5 junior was one of J.J. McCarthy's top targets last year and caught for 649 yards and four scores. With Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson gone, Michigan will utilize Loveland's hands in 2024 with a mostly unproven pass-catcher room. Loveland has a great chance of going for 800-plus yards in '24.
