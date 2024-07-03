Wolverine Digest

Three Michigan Football Players Go In Top-15 In Latest '25 NFL Mock Draft

In the latest ESPN NFL Mock Draft, three Wolverines see their name go in the top-15; including a top-three selection.

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 college football season hasn't arrived yet but NFL draft pundits are starting to put together their big boards for the 2025 NFL Draft. Even some draft experts are beginning to put together a way-too-early mock draft and that's exactly what Matt Miller with ESPN did on Tuesday. Miller put together a first-round mock using a draft simulator for where the NFL teams picked at.

In his mock, there were three Michigan football players that went inside the top 15, and one Wolverine found himself as a top-five pick.

At No. 3, the Denver Broncos took the first defensive player and that was CB Will Johnson.

Will Johnson
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates with defensive back Keon Sabb (3) after a turnover against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

There has already been some uproar that Johnson was the first defender taken instead of Colorado's Travis Hunter, but if you want a pure defender -- Johnson is your man. The junior would've been a Day 1 draft pick last year as a sophomore if he could've entered the draft, but he's back for one more season in Ann Arbor with the '25 NFL Draft being a likelihood. Johnson was an All-American last year and had four interceptions. He basically shut down both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze when he matched up against Ohio State and Washington. The Michigan corner had an interception against both.

At No. 7, the Minnesota Vikings took the first interior defensive lineman in Mason Graham.

Mason Graham
Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham looks to tackle Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. during the second half of U-M's 34-13 win in the College Football Playoff national championship game in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK

This would be music to Minnesota fan's ears. The Vikings just selected J.J. McCarthy 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and they would enjoy a Michigan pairing with Mason Graham. Graham is arguably the best interior defensive lineman in college football and he's just entering his junior season. He had a 90.0 PFF grade last season and was one of the best run-stuffers in football. But the way he uses his hands off the ball makes him a tough stop getting to the opposing quarterback. The 2023 All-American had 7.5 TFLs and three sacks last year.

Mason Graham, Michigan Football D-Line Continues To Get Snubbed In Projections

At No. 14, the Indianapolis Colts took the first tight end by selecting Colston Loveland.

Colston Loveland
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland scores a touchdown against Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's not too often a tight end cracks the top 15 but it's not out of the equation with a guy like Colston Loveland. Loveland does everything well and is a great pass-catcher -- a fit for today's NFL. The 6-foot-5 junior was one of J.J. McCarthy's top targets last year and caught for 649 yards and four scores. With Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson gone, Michigan will utilize Loveland's hands in 2024 with a mostly unproven pass-catcher room. Loveland has a great chance of going for 800-plus yards in '24.

