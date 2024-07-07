Presumed Michigan Football Favorite Receives Projection To Land At Another Big Ten School
Despite Michigan football holding a large lead on the On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine for 2025 four-star receiver, Taz Williams Jr., Penn State has received a Crystal Ball prediction to land him on 247Sports.
Penn State insider Tyler Calvaruso placed a Crystal Ball in favor of the Nittany Lions on Saturday. Williams currently has a 67.5% chance to go to the Wolverines, via On3's RPM. It's worth noting that's the only Crystal Ball placed for Williams on 247Sports, but over on On3 there is one prediction for him to land with the Wolverines and that's from On3's Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons.
Williams, a 6-foot WR, out of Red Oak (TX) is widely considered a Michigan favorite, but the Wolverines have been competing with both Penn State and Texas A&M on the trail. Williams is the 275th-ranked prospect in the '25 cycle and the 37th-best receiver.
Michigan currently has one receiver in its class for 2025. The Wolverines secured a commitment from four-star Jacob Washington in June. Washington is a 6-foot-3 four-star receiver out of Louisiana. He is ranked 329th in the country and the 48th-best WR by the Composite.
The Wolverines are also trending for receivers Andrew Marsh and Phillip Wright. If Ron Bellamy and Michigan could land all four of these receivers, it may go down as one of the group of receivers Michigan has landed in recent memory.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Lou Esposito Is Bringing The Heat On The Recruiting Trail For Michigan Football
Suffocating Defense Is The Standard For Michigan Football
Ranking The Top 25 Big Ten Football Pass-Catchers Heading Into 2024