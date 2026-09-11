Four Predictions for Michigan Football Against Oklahoma

It’s game week again, and it’s gut check week in Ann Arbor. The Michigan Wolverines need to make a statement on Saturday. The court of public opinion has decided they were the wrongful winners of their season opener.

Nothing is changing in that regard. Regardless of what complaints are made and what appeals are filed, Michigan is 1-0 going into Saturday’s showdown with Oklahoma.

Even so, Michigan needs to play much better to prove to themselves they’re capable of having a successful season. One way to wash the bitter taste of Saturday’s game out of their mouth, is by playing inspired on Saturday and walking off their home field with a hard-earned victory.

Here is a look at our predictions for Michigan’s second game of the 2026 season.

Jordan Marshall Grinds Out 100 Yards

Michigan’s focus this week is going to be on running the ball and stopping the run. On offense, that starts with their captain, Jordan Marshall.

Yes, there has been a lot of fanfare about Michigan’s passing game coming into the season. That fanfare has turned to angst after Bryce Underwood’s poor performance on Saturday.

What’s the best way to help the passing game? Pound the rock. Marshall is Michigan’s hammer on the ground. Their offense should run through him against a defense that is going to be aggressive early and often.

There are going to be some ugly runs. The key is for Michigan to remain committed to its rushing attack even if it’s not always pretty.

The bet here is that they will do that and Marshall will grind out more than 100 yards on the ground against a tough Oklahoma defense.

Savion Hiter Scores First Touchdown

Last week was supposed to be a decorated debut for Michigan freshman Savion Hiter. It did not come to be as he was limited in his touches, and did not do much once he had the ball in his hands.

Michigan is going to need to create explosive plays in some way, and that can mean someone like Hiter making one man miss in the run game and taking the ball the distance.

The bet this week is that Hiter will have a chance as a runner, or in the passing game to create a game-changing play for the Wolverines’ offense. This is the week he announces to the world about his arrival, scoring the first touchdown of his career.

Michigan Defense Gets Two Takeaways

Michigan’s defense was good last week until they were worn down at the end of the game. One glaring omission from last week’s performance? Takeaways

Western Michigan did a good job of taking care of the football, but the Wolverines did not capitalize on enough of their opportunities.

Their lone takeaway of the game was wiped out when Jyaire Hill was flagged for pass interference on a ball he ultimately intercepted.

That’s not going to cut it this week against Oklahoma. They’re going to need to get their hands on a pass or two from John Mateer. Whether that’s after he throws the ball, or knocking it out of his hands before he’s able to pull the trigger.

Dom Nichols and John Henry Daley need to apply pressure and potentially capitalize if Mateer gets loose with the ball.

Once the ball is in the air, Michigan’s secondary needs to turn into ball hawks. They have the personnel, and this week, the bet is they’re able to get on the board for a couple of takeaways.

Michigan Wins

Call me crazy. Call it a hunch, but I still believe in the track record of Kyle Whittingham. I believe in the track record of Jim Harding. I think last week was a significant wake up call. It’s not going to be perfect. It may not always be pretty. There will be moments of contention, but at the end of the day I think Michigan will play an inspired brand of football in front of its home crowd that will be desperate for something to cheer for.

When you look up at the scoreboard at the end of the game, it’ll be Michigan 17, Oklahoma 13.



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