Fox's Big Noon Kickoff crew predicts winner of No. 10 Michigan vs. No. 3 Texas
Ann Arbor, Mich. is the centerpoint of college football's Week 2 lineup, as No. 10 Michigan hosts No. 3 Texas in just the second-ever meeting between two of the sport's richest blue bloods. The Wolverines boast 1,005 wins in program history, the most in college football, while the Longhorns rank fourth all-time with 949.
The party started at 9 a.m. this morning with Fox's Big Noon Kickoff and ESPN's College GameDay producing their LIVE pregame shows from just outside the Big House at the University of Michigan, drawing an even bigger-than-usual crowd to Ann Arbor. However, the pregame festivities have concluded and now it's time to play football.
As a final preview for today's game, the Big Noon Kickoff panel predicted the winner of the Michigan-Texas showdown:
Big Noon Kickoff Predictions
- Brady Quinn: Texas, 23-17
- Mark Ingram: Texas, 27-17
- Matt Leinart: Texas, 24-10
- Charles Woodson: Michigan, 24-19
- Urban Meyer: Texas, 32-21
- Derek Jeter: Michigan, 21-17 (Guest Picker)
- Chris Webber: Michigan (Special Guest)
