FOX College Football reporter ranks Michigan uniform at No. 1
This won't come as much of a surprise to Michigan football fans, but FOX college football sideline reporter Jenny Taft recently ranked the Wolverines uniform as the best in all of college football. As part of her work with the Big Noon crew, Taft has had plenty of opportunities to see that Michigan uniform up close over the last three seasons. But why exactly did she place the iconic uniform at No. 1? The answer is simple.
"The Maize and Blue color combination with the winged helmet make for the most iconic – and best – uniform in college football."
But Taft is clearly a fan of Big Ten uniforms in general, as seven teams from the conference cracked her top 10 list. Here's a look at all 10:
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- USC
- Nebraska
- Tennessee
- UCLA
I'm sure there are plenty of fan bases around the country who will take issue with their team being left off the list, but that's an objectively solid top 10 from Taft. Plenty of love for tradition and blue blood programs, while also providing a tip of the cap to Oregon for being on the forefront of alternate designs. Although alternates are great, there is nothing that beats tradition in college football - and there's no better tradition than the winged helmet and the Maize and blue uniform at Michigan.
