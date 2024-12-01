FOX commentator Gus Johnson takes heat for postgame comments about Michigan
Gus Johnson has become somewhat of a favorite among the Michigan fan base, particularly since he's been on the call for all four of Michigan's victories over Ohio State dating back to 2021. But his commentary at the end of game between Michigan and Ohio State this weekend drew plenty of criticism from the Wolverine faithful.
It began when the Buckeyes were facing a fourth down with the game on the line. QB Will Howard tossed an imcompletion, ending any hopes of an Ohio State comeback. After the incompletion, the Wolverines began to celebrate on the sideline, when Johnson chimed in and alluded to the fact that Michigan didn't have to cheat this time to beat the Buckeyes.
"And the Michigan Wolverines will shock the college football world," Johnson said. "Sherrone Moore says we didn't cheat this time!"
And then Johnson took aim at the Wolverines once again during the postgame incident where the two rival programs clashed at midfield. As was the case in 2022, a whole host of Wolverines rushed to midfield to plant the Block M flag on the 50-yard line. But the Buckeyes were anticipating the move and rushed to meet the Wolverines at midfield, leading to a fight.
"An unsportsmanlike gesture by the Wolverines," said Johnson. "Unnecessary. they've won the game, no need to be disrespectful."
Could it be considered disrespectful? I suppose. But let's not act like the Buckeyes are full of boy scouts, either. There's plenty of disrespect in this rivalry, and it didn't just begin on Saturday. Ohio State may not have liked Michigan's postgame celebration, but there's no question that the only reason it became a fight is because the Buckeyes chose it. After losing as a 20-point favorite at home, the only direction you should be walking is back to the locker room - which would have prevented the postgame incident.
Needless to say, plenty of folks didn't care for Johnson's commentary.
