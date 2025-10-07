Where Michigan football ranks in national college football polls after Week 6
Michigan found itself beating Wisconsin this past Saturday, 24-10. With the win over the Badgers, Michigan moved up in several polls entering Week 7 of the college football season. With a 4-1 record, the Wolverines will be tested once again this weekend heading west to Los Angeles to take on USC.
The Trojans have one of the top offenses in the country, and Michigan's defense will be tested -- like it has been against both Oklahoma and Nebraska. Prior to the USC game, let's take a look at where Michigan is ranked in various polls around the country.
AP Top 25
After defeating Wisconsin by double-digits, Michigan made a nice move in the AP Top 25. Entering the game, the Wolverines were ranked No. 20, but following the win, Michigan moved up to No. 15 in the rankings.
AFCA Coaches Poll
A very similar situation with the Coaches Poll. Michigan moved up five spots to No. 15 entering the matchup with USC. With Michigan being on the road, if the Wolverines could come away with a win in Los Angeles, Michigan could see itself take another big move in the polls next week.
ESPN SP+ Rankings
Michigan didn't make as big of a move on ESPN's SP+ ranking, but the Wolverines did make a move nonetheless. Michigan moved up one spot to No. 14 in the advanced analytics. The SP+ rankings have Michigan as having the No. 31 offense in the country, and the No. 7 defense in the nation.
ESPN FPI
For the third week in a row, Michigan has stayed put at No. 12 on the Football Power Index. Despite the win, the Wolverines' odds to win the Big Ten has gone down to just a 8.3% chance to win the conference. Michigan still has a 32.5% chance to make the College Football Playoff, per the analytics.
CBS Sports Power Rankings
Michigan made a nice move in CBS Sports' power rankings. The Wolverines entered last weekend ranked No. 19, and Michigan moved up four spots to No. 19. The Michigan rushing attack continues to impress people, with RB Justice Haynes rushing for over 100 yards for the fifth game in a row.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Sherrone Moore shares Michigan football's travel plan for USC, Jim Harbaugh connection
- Washington vs. Michigan football kickoff time and channel revealed for Week 8
- Michigan football an early underdog against USC in Week 7
- Michigan football's new odds to make Playoff, chances to beat USC after win over Wisconsin