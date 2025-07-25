Wolverine Digest

FOX Sports analyst takes another shot at J.J. McCarthy

FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd has made it clear that he's not a believer in Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy.

Chris Breiler

With hype building for J.J. McCarthy's first year as the starting QB in Minnesota, some believe that it won't look nearly as good as anticipated. Add FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd to that list of skeptics, as he's made it clear that he's not a believer in McCarthy.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Cowherd pointed to McCarthy's fourth-quarter stats during his time at Michigan and said fans will see that he's not that good relatively quickly.

“J.J. McCarthy, you’re going to see it very quickly... is not what people think," Cowherd said. "J.J. McCarthy is a C quarterback. You ever seen J.J. McCarthy’s fourth quarter college stats and playing from behind fourth quarter stats in college, with Michigan and Harbaugh and that o-line.? They're terrible.”

It's not the first time that Cowherd has taken aim at the former Michigan QB. In a rather lengthy rant earlier this year, Cowherd said that McCarthy doesn't possess any great traits, the kind that you see with elite QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow.

"I never buy, when you say this about a quarterback, 'that guy is a winner.' Everybody under Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban and Steve Spurrier's a winner," Cowherd said. "I don't wanna hear that. If you go back and look, his arm is modest, his escapability is modest, his release wasn't super quick.

"There is no great trait. That's why I was always a Darnold fan. Darnold is tough, with a big arm. He can be reckless, but there are times you watch Darnold, his ability to make big throws while moving is special. I don't get McCarthy's wow trait. I don't see the wow [with McCarthy]."

We'll certainly find out in the coming weeks if Cowherd's assessment of McCarthy is correct, and it begins on one of the biggest stages in the NFL. McCarthy's Vikings debut will occur back in his home state of Illinois, as Minnesota travels to Chicago for a clash with the Bears on Monday Night Football.

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

