From Big Ten to Southern Conference QB, Cade McNamara's football journey continues
Cade McNamara went from a 3-star recruit to leading a college football blue blood from obscurity into national relevance and Big Ten dominance. He was an unlikely hero for a program that was reeling following a 2-4 COVID shortened season. Highly promising quarterback Joe Milton had imploded, and the quarterback room was in turmoil with no leader in sight.
Searching for a leader, McNamara stepped up in the 2021 season and fended off freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy to lead the Wolverines on an epic turnaround season - defeating Ohio State, securing a Big Ten championship, and making their first ever College Football Playoff. He was riding high, but all of that winning was not enough to overcome the talent that was JJ McCarthy. The following season McNamara ultimately lost the starting job to McCarthy and sadly hurt his knee during some mop up duty. He rehabbed and transferred to Iowa following the season.
Iowa was no safe haven for McNamara. He struggled to get the offense going and the fanbase was rabid for scoring to help their elite defense. The former Michigan QB was clearly not the answer in Iowa City. Then the injury bug struck again, and he was sidelined for another season.
His final move has taken him from the Big Ten mountaintops to the relative obscurity of the Southern Conference, playing for East Tennessee State. Regardless of how his career ends, he will always be a Big Ten Champion, and he will always deserve a slice of the credit for turning the Michigan program around.
