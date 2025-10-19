Game notes, things you didn't know following Michigan football's win vs. Washington
ANN Arbor, Mich. -- Michigan got the job done on Saturday, and it was an old-fashioned Michigan win. The Wolverines were dominant against the Washington Huskies and the final score didn't show the full story. Michigan won the game 24-7, but the Wolverines left plenty of points on the board.
The Wolverines turned the ball over twice on downs, Dominic Zvada missed a FG, and a few drops led to no points on potential scoring drives. While the Michigan offense hurt itself a few times, the Wolverines' defense carried the load.
Playing without starters Rod Moore and Brandyn Hillman, Michigan's defense matched everything Washington tried to do. The Huskies' electric offense mustered just 40 yards on the ground, and Michigan picked off Demond Williams three times.
Here are some interesting stats and notes following the Wolverines' win over Washington.
Game notes following Michigan's win
• Today's announced attendance of 110,701 marks the 327th consecutive crowd of 100,000-plus at Michigan Stadium.
• In the 16th all-time meeting between the Wolverines and Huskies, U-M improved to 10-6 in the series with a 5-1 mark at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is 7-4 in the regular season series.
• Today's honorary captain was Brandon Graham, an All-American, team captain and Chicago Tribune Big Ten Silver Football MVP winner during four seasons at Michigan (2006-09). Graham was the first-ever two-time Bo Schembechler Team MVP at Michigan (2008-09). As a pro, Graham spent his entire 15-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, earning two Super Bowl titles while serving as a team captain for the final six seasons of his career.
• Defensive back Mason Curtis made his first career start on defense in today's game.
• The Michigan offense has produced 32 plays (20 receiving, 12 rushing) of 20-plus yards through the first seven games of the 2025 season, including three in today's contest.
• Quarterback Bryce Underwood matched his career high with 21 completions on 27 attempts, good for his highest completion percentage of the season (78 percent). Underwood contributed 230 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win.
• Running back Jordan Marshall's 14-yard third-quarter rushing touchdown gave the Wolverines a 14-7 lead in what was Marshall's most productive ground game this season, totaling career highs in rushes (25) and rushing yards (133).
• Marshall also added career bests through the air, catching three passes for 20 receiving yards to total 153 yards from scrimmage.
• All totaled, the Wolverines ran for 187 yards on 40 rushes (4.7 yards per carry) in the victory, marking the highest totals allowed in a game by Washington this season.
• Wide receiver Andrew Marsh recorded a 22-yard receiving touchdown within the final minute of the first quarter to move the Wolverines ahead, 7-0, marking his second score in as many weeks.
• Tight end Zach Marshall contributed his first career touchdown reception in the game's fourth quarter, a 10-yard score which moved the Wolverines ahead by 14 points with 10 minutes remaining. Marshall set career highs, and led the team in receptions (five) and receiving yards (72) in the contest.
• Tight end Deakon Tonielli added his first career catches in today's contest, totaling three receptions for 38 yards, including a 28-yard fourth-quarter reception.
• Linebacker Cole Sullivan intercepted his team-leading third pass of the season late in the game's third quarter, marking his fourth turnover this year -- also a team high. The Wolverines have forced at least one turnover in every game this season and have intercepted at least one pass in 11 straight games dating back to 2024.
• On Washington's next drive, linebacker Jimmy Rolder intercepted his first career pass, giving U-M multiple turnovers for the fifth time in seven games this year. Rolder is the eighth different Michigan player with an interception this season.
• Rolder also contributed a career-high eight tackles and 1.5 tackles-for-loss.
• In just his third game in the defensive backfield, Jacob Oden intercepted his first career pass, the third Michigan turnover forced in the game.
• Defensive back Zeke Berry added a career-best six tackles in this contest, topping his previous game high of five in the first half alone.
• Michigan allowed just 40 rushing yards on 23 carries (1.7 yards per rush), the lowest totals generated by the Washington offense this season.
• The Wolverines' defense held the Huskies scoreless in the second half. This season, U-M has held its opponents to just five touchdowns and four field goals across seven second halves.