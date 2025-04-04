How the Michigan football O-line went from 'unacceptable' play in 2024 to potentially becoming 'nasty' again in '25
It wasn't the 2024 season any Michigan fan, player, or coach had hoped for in 2024. The Wolverines had the 131st-ranked passing offense in the country, while rotating through three different quarterbacks. But the staple of Michigan football had been its gushing rushing attack. Even though veteran Kalel Mullings carried Michigan to some wins, the maize and blue didn't have the same daunting run game that they once had.
Michigan averaged 4.2 yards per carry in 2024 which ranked 77th in the country. Not only did the Wolverines feel the loss of Blake Corum from 2023, but Michigan also lost several key players on its offensive line. Veteran Giovanni El-Hadi admitted it took time for the new-look offensive line to gel and last year was unacceptable as an offensive line at Michigan.
"Last year was unacceptable," El-Hadi said about the offensive line. "Yeah, toward the end of the season, we gelled together, we played the way that we were supposed to, but there's no more of that. We're going to play to our absolute best and show the country that we're one of the best offensive lines.
"We just didn't gel as much at the beginning as we did toward the end. You know, a lot of people going in and out, working with a lot of new people, so then we had our young group, young O-line, all new starting five, QB, all that. It takes a while to gel together, so I think that's what was the factor of it all."
El-Hadi was a natural left guard, but with the arrival of Josh Priebe from Northwestern, El-Hadi was asked to switch to right guard for the 2024 season. El-Hadi and Evan Link both struggled on the right side of the line last year and there were plenty of pressures allowed from that side. But heading into 2025, El-Hadi is back on the left side and will play LG for Michigan this year.
"It's going really good. I feel a little bit more natural on the left," El-Hadi said. "I played my first two years left side and then last year when Priebe came, I moved to the right to change positions. Then I asked to go back to the left and it's going good."
While offensive line coach Grant Newsome wouldn't reveal a starting line, El-Hadi believes Michigan is going to be nasty on the line this year. Evan Link and FCS Cal-Poly transfer Brady Norton are both practicing at left tackle beside El-Hadi -- with freshman Andrew Babalola in the mix. Whoever starts there, El-Hadi believes the Michigan offensive line will be a force to be reckoned with.
"We're going to be nasty. We're going to impose our will like we know we can," El-Hadi said. "I can't cuss, but we're not going to take anything from any team. We're not going to worry about nothing but doing our jobs and doing it till the whistle blows."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting Michigan football defensive two deep 2.0, Pre-Spring Game
Fred Moore expects more opportunities for the Michigan football WRs; got better with Chip Lindsey as OC
Predicting Michigan football offensive two deep 2.0, Pre-Spring Game
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7