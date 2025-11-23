Handing out game balls from Michigan's big win over Maryland
Michigan put together a complete performance in this game against Maryland, winning big over the Terrapins by a score of 45 to 20. Maryland took the early lead on their first drive of the game to make it 7-0. Michigan would counter with a TD of its own after Maryland tried an onside kick but was unsuccessful in recovering it, which set up Michigan's offense with good field position. Michigan would go on to control the game the rest of the way and multiple Michigan players put up game ball worthy performances. Let's dive into who earned a game ball for their performance in this game.
Game Ball #1: Bryson Kuzdzal
With Michigan's top two running backs Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall not playing in this game, it was Bryson Kuzdzal who earned the honors of being the starting running back in this one. He did everything asked of him as he ran for 100 yards on 20 carries and had 3 touchdowns as well. It really looks like whoever plays running back for the Wolverines will just step right in and excel with how good this offensive line has looked running the ball as of late. Kuzdzal had a career day in his first career start, and it was definitely an exciting performance from the former walk-on for the Wolverines.
Game Ball #2: Bryce Underwood
Bryce Underwood was a player to watch for me entering this game and he did not disappoint. He really bounced back from a very up and down performance last week against Northwestern with a really good performance this week against Maryland. Overall he went 16/23 for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns while also adding 6 carries for 20 yards on the ground. He looked much more comfortable and confident throughout the whole game, and put together one of his better performances of his young career. He wasn't perfect, as he nearly threw an interception early on but settled down from there and made several really nice throws the rest of the way. Let's hope this is a sign of whats to come in the future for the young Michigan quarterback.
Game Ball #3: Derrick Moore
Derrick Moore added another sack to his yearly total in this game, bringing him up to 9.5 on the season now, which puts him tied for 1st in the Big Ten. On that sack, he just ate the offensive lineman's lunch that was tasked with blocking him, shoving him straight back all the way to the quarterback. There was another pass-rush where he smoked his assignment again but Tre Williams ended up getting credited with the sack on that play. Hopefully he's got another sack or two in him for next week's big game as the Wolverines will take on the Buckeyes in The Game next Saturday.