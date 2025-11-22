Michigan captain leaves Maryland game with apparent injury
Michigan has been way too injury-ridden this season. All teams go through injuries, but the Wolverines have taken more than their fair share of them. Michigan was already out seven players entering Saturday's game against Maryland, and another left the game in the third quarter.
Tight end/fullback Max Bredeson left the game in the third quarter with an apparent injury. After exiting the game, Bredeson was seen on the sideline with crutches and wearing a boot on his right leg. The apparent leg injury wasn't seen clearly on the broadcast, so we aren't entirely sure when it happened.
Team captain and heart of the team
While we don't know the extent of the injury, it can't be good that he was wearing a boot and on crutches. Bredeson isn't just a captain, but he is the heart of the Wolverines' team. When you hear the word 'Smash' you think of Bredeson.
Not having him for Ohio State, if he can't go, would be brutal for this Michigan team. He is a fearless blocker and someone who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty. In place of Bredeson, expect to see a lot of Jalen Hoffman and some Eli Owens.
Bredeson had one catch for seven yards when he left the game against the Terrapins.
Injury list gets longer
On Saturday, the injury report was released and there were a few shocking names to see on the list. Michigan was without seven players against Maryland and RB Jordan Marshall was considered 'Questionable'.
OUT:
- WR Semaj Morgan
- LB Ernest Hausmann
- S Rod Moore
- RB Justice Haynes
- LT Evan Link
- TE Hogan Hansen
- Special teams star Joe Taylor
The broadcast revealed that both Morgan and Hausmann didn't travel with the team. But neither was due to disciplinary reasons.