Handing out game balls in the Washington vs. Michigan game
Game Ball #1: Jordan Marshall
Jordan Marshall was fantastic for the Wolverines in this game. He stepped in for the injured Justice Haynes, who was out for this game, and he really showed out in his opportunity. He had 25 carries for 133 yards and 1 TD. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry against what has been a solid Washington defense thus far. He also added 3 receptions for 20 yards as well, showing off a versatile and complete skill set. He runs with such good power and forward lean that he can just drag defenders forward for extra yards on nearly every carry. He also has good vision to find the holes to pick up as much yardage as he can. The offensive line helped him out by playing much better this week but make no mistake, Jordan Marshall played fantastic and looked like a future star for the Wolverines. It's a very nice luxury to have your second running back be this good and Michigan might have a say in having one of the best backfields in the country.
Game Ball #2: Andrew Marsh
Once again, Andrew Marsh led the Michigan wide receivers in this game. He finished with 5 catches for 49 yards and one touchdown in the first half. On the TD pass, it was a very nicely designed middle screen where he took the short pass, weaved through the defenders, and scored from 22 yards out. He also had a great one-handed catch in the second half where Bryce Underwood actually appeared to have missed him but he reached out with one hand and plucked it from the air. He continues to play extremely well for the Wolverines and looks the part of a star for this offense already, even as a true freshman.
Game Ball #3: Derrick Moore
Derrick Moore continues to play really well for Michigan. He had a really nice sack in the first half where he just pushed his way through two offensive linemen and was able to corral a very mobile quarterback for a big loss on the play. He also had a big sack in the second half, where he rushed right past the tight end tasked with blocking him and made a big hit on Demond Williams Jr. which forced a fumble on a 4th down play to set up Michigan's offense with a short field. He had a couple other pressures as well and finished with 3 tackles, 2 sacks, and the 1 forced fumble. He looks like Michigan's best defensive player right now and should hear his name called in the second or third round of the NFL Draft next spring if he continues to play like this.