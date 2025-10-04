Handing out game balls: Wisconsin at Michigan
Game Ball #1: Donaven McCulley
Game ball #1 goes to #1 for the Michigan Wolverines in wide receiver Donaven McCulley. He had a drive he dominated for the Wolverines on their second TD drive as he made a terrific catch to high point a deep ball from Bryce Underwood and get his foot down in bounds. Then took a simple slant route to the end zone after breaking a tackle to finish off the drive with a TD. He made acrobatic catches all day for Michigan and should continue to get more opportunities as the season goes on. Games like these are exactly why Michigan brought him in as a transfer this offseason as looks the part of a very good wide receiver for the Wolverines. He went on to lead all Michigan pass-catchers with 6 catches for 112 yards and 1 TD.
Game Ball #2: Andrew Marsh
True freshman Andrew Marsh was thrust into the starting lineup for the first time in his young career and he did not disappoint. In the second quarter he made a really nice adjustment on a back-shoulder deep ball from Bryce Underwood and got his foot down in bounds to complete the catch. He also took a screen pass earlier on in the game and made a man miss to pick up 9 yards on that reception. Then he continued to make his presence felt in the second half as he caught another 26 yard pass from Underwood to keep a drive going. In his first career start he hauled in 4 receptions for 80 receiving yards. He looked the part of a playmaker for this Michigan offense out wide and you have to believe this is just the beginning for Andrew Marsh in a Michigan uniform.
Game Ball #3: Justice Haynes
Justice Haynes continued his outstanding start to his Michigan career as he broke off yet another explosive run on Michigan's first offensive drive before eventually punching it in the TD. He also added another nice few runs on Michigan's third scoring drive before punching it in for his second TD of the day in the 4th quarter. He would go on to finish with 19 carries for 117 rushing yards and 2 TD's. He's looked the part of Michigan's best offensive player so far this season and might even have a case to be one of the better offensive players in the entire country. He's got everything you want in a running back with patience, vision, ball security, and the home run speed to break off a big play at any time. He's been nothing short of impressive through five games in his Michigan career and let's hope he can keep it going as the Wolverines continue throughout their schedule.