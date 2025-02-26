Has Michigan Football's next great edge rusher duo been revealed?
Although the Michigan Wolverines are losing some significant pieces defensively from the 2024 season, there is no shortage of weapons still waiting for their opportunity in Ann Arbor. Meeting with the media ahead of the NFL scouting combine on Wednesday, former Michigan edge rusher Josaiah Stewart highlighted two guys that he thinks are primed for a big time season - edge rushers Derrick Moore and TJ Guy.
The Michigan defense has been one of the best throughout all of college football over the last four years, and it's featured some of the top edge rushers in the country. Guys like Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Jaylen Harrell, and Mike Morris have all achieved plenty of production and success at the edge for the Wolverines. In 2024, it looks like Michigan is once again positioned to feature highly productive pieces at the edge.
Derrick Moore returns for his senior season having started 12 games last year at edge rusher, accounting for 23 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 2 pass breakups and 1 fumble recovery. He's a two-time All-Big Ten selection and has appeared in 40 games throughout his three seasons in Ann Arbor.
TJ Guy returns for his fifth season and is looking to assert himself as a full-time starter. During the 2024 season, Guy appeared in all 13 games and made six starts at edge rusher, accounting for 32 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 6 quarterback hurries.
With Moore and Guy back in the fold, Michigan's defensive line is primed for another strong showing during the 2025 campaign, and nobody knows that better than Stewart.
"All those guys on that front seven, they're all hungry, they've all been waiting for a long time," Stewart said. "I can't wait to see what they do. Really, that whole defense. They're young, they're hungry, and I'm excited to see what they do."
That's when Stewart turned his attention to Moore and Guy.
"Derrick Moore for sure, TJ Guy," said Stewart. "Those guys are slept on for sure. Those guys have had high production last season. It didn't show up in the stat sheet all the time, but those guys work their butt off. They play hard."
