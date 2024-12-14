Highlights of Michigan Football's newest wide receiver from the transfer portal (VIDEO)
The Michigan Wolverines hauled in their first prospect from the transfer portal on Friday, securing the commitment of wide receiver Donaven McCulley. In 2023, the former Indiana Hoosier caught 48 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention from both the coaches and the media.
At 6-5, 203 pounds, McCulley is a vast departure from the type of wide receivers we have seen recruited in Ann Arbor in recent years. Although the Wolverines have found some success with smaller, shiftier type wideouts like Ronnie Bell and Roman Wilson, Michigan's passing attack has certainly lacked a big-bodied target like McCulley for quite some time.
With one year of eligibility remaining, it seems highly likely that McCulley will work himself to becoming a major contributor for the Michigan offense in 2025.
Although he's entering his fifth season of college football, it's unlikely that the majority of Michigan fans are familiar with McCulley's game. The highlight video below provides some pretty good insight into the newest offensive weapon in Ann Arbor.
Donaven McCulley Highlights:
